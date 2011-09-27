Watch: Sneak peek of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ video

While not nearly as flashy or image-oriented as her pop-star contemporaries, Adele nevertheless managed to outsell them all this year, with global sales of over 10 million for her sophomore album “21”. And while it’s certainly brief, the 30-second preview clip just released by MTV for her “Someone Like You” music video is in keeping with the singer’s subdued style.

After sitting through a ridiculously-long 40-second ad just to watch the half-minute sneak peek, the black-and-white video opens with Adele slowly walking down a stretch of lonely road, her hair ruffling in the breeze. The vibe certainly fits with the melancholy tune, with its beautiful piano melody and the singer’s powerful voice crooning lyrics like “I heard that you’re settled down/That you found a girl and you’re married now”…and then the clip cuts off abruptly.

Geez MTV, couldn’t you have given it a slow fade at least? So callous!

If you remember, the British songstress performed a stunningly beautiful interpretation of the tune at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which I actually prefer to the studio version.

“Someone Like You” is the second single from Adele’s sophomore album. The track currently sits at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, though it previously occupied the top slot on the chart.

Watch the clip below and let us know what you think! The video debuts on MTV this Thursday at 7:56 PM EST.