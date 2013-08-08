Preview: Robocop: The Last Stand #1

FRANK MILLER”S VISION FOR ROBOCOP”S FINAL CHAPTER REVEALED! Frank Miller”s incredible screenplay has been brought to life in this hard-hitting Steven Grant (2 GUNS, PUNISHER: CIRCLE OF BLOOD) penned adaptation. With all the brains, guts, and bullets that made the first film an instant classic, this is a comic event not to miss. The police force has disbanded. The people of Detroit have been evicted from their homes. ED-209″s and OCP officers run the streets. With OCP”s vision for Delta City well underway, Robocop may be his city”s last hope. This is Robocop”s last stand, as it was always intended to be.