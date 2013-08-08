Preview: Robocop: The Last Stand #1

#RoboCop
and 08.08.13 5 years ago

FRANK MILLER”S VISION FOR ROBOCOP”S FINAL CHAPTER REVEALED! Frank Miller”s incredible screenplay has been brought to life in this hard-hitting Steven Grant (2 GUNS, PUNISHER: CIRCLE OF BLOOD) penned adaptation. With all the brains, guts, and bullets that made the first film an instant classic, this is a comic event not to miss. The police force has disbanded. The people of Detroit have been evicted from their homes. ED-209″s and OCP officers run the streets. With OCP”s vision for Delta City well underway, Robocop may be his city”s last hope. This is Robocop”s last stand, as it was always intended to be.

Around The Web

TOPICS#RoboCop
TAGSBOOM STUDIOSFRANK MILLERKorkut OztekinROBOCOPRobocop The Last StandSteven Grant

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP