Preview: Savage Wolverine #10

• Part 2 of a futuristic sci-fi Wolverine adventure from fan-favorite writer/artist Jock!

• Logan has managed to survive so far on the alien planet he”s been forced to call home.

• But now, a mysterious child has arrived on the planet with a single-minded mission – to kill Wolverine!

• When the truth of the child”s past – and its connections to Logan”s own – is revealed, Logan will have more than mere survival on his mind!