An all new arc by superstar Phil Jimenez! (NEW X-MEN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Wonder Woman) On an annual safari in the African veldt, Wolverine encounters a killer that will take him halfway across the world. Wolverine returns to Madripoor to deal with some family business.
Preview: Savage Wolverine #12
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
