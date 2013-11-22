Preview: Savage Wolverine #12

#Wolverine
and 11.22.13 5 years ago

An all new arc by superstar Phil Jimenez! (NEW X-MEN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Wonder Woman) On an annual safari in the African veldt, Wolverine encounters a killer that will take him halfway across the world. Wolverine returns to Madripoor to deal with some family business.

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSChris YostDavid BaldeonEdgar DelgadoERIK BURNHAMMarvel Comicsphil jimenezryan stegmansavage wolverineScarlet SpiderWOLVERINE

