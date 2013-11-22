Preview: Scarlet Spider #24

The stunning aftermath of Into the Grave has arrived! His encounter with Kraven the Hunter forced the Scarlet Spider to make some immense sacrifices. Now Kaine has to make a choice…one that may see him leaving his new life forever. Chris Yost, Erik Burnham and Carlo Barberi bring you the decisive moment in the life of The Scarlet Spider!

