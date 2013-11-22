The stunning aftermath of Into the Grave has arrived! His encounter with Kraven the Hunter forced the Scarlet Spider to make some immense sacrifices. Now Kaine has to make a choice…one that may see him leaving his new life forever. Chris Yost, Erik Burnham and Carlo Barberi bring you the decisive moment in the life of The Scarlet Spider!
Preview: Scarlet Spider #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With