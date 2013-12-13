Preview: Secret Avengers #13

and 12.13.13 5 years ago

HOW TO MAIM A MOCKINGBIRD, Part Two • Secret Avengers are taken down by A.I.M.?! • Taskmaster and Mockingbird go full stealth mode as the entire A.I.M. island searches for them. • A.I.M.”s secrets are spilled. Forson”s wild card is revealed. A team member down.

Around The Web

TAGSales kotbutch guiceJoe RubinsteinMarvel ComicsMatthew Wilsonnick spencersecret avengersTom Palmer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP