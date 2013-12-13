HOW TO MAIM A MOCKINGBIRD, Part Two • Secret Avengers are taken down by A.I.M.?! • Taskmaster and Mockingbird go full stealth mode as the entire A.I.M. island searches for them. • A.I.M.”s secrets are spilled. Forson”s wild card is revealed. A team member down.
Preview: Secret Avengers #13
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
