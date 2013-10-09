Preview: Smallville Season 11 #18

Diana”s mysterious past may hold the key to helping Superman stop Faust in the present-but the warlock isn”t working alone! Enter Hades, Lord of the Underworld! “Olympus” continues in part 3 of 4. DIGITAL FIRST!

