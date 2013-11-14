With Washington, D.C., on lockdown, Air Force One under attack and the dead rising from the grave, Superman and a newly armored “Wonder Woman” take the fight to Hades and Faust. Plus, as “Olympus” concludes, Clark”s journey as Superman takes a dramatic turn! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Smallville Season 11 #19
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.14.13 5 years ago
