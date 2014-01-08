When Superman revealed himself to the world, he knew some repercussions would be out of his control. He never expected this, though! Meanwhile, Lex Luthor”s trip to Russia brings him face to face with a Monitor-and his own mortality. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Smallville Season 11: Alien #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
