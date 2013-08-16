The violent, soul-shattering struggle between Jim Downing and the increasingly powerful K7-Leetha threatens to overwhelm the world’s new savior. Whoever wins – Jim or the symbiote – will change the world.
Preview: Spawn #234
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13 5 years ago
