Preview: Spawn #235

JIM’S BATTLE WITH THE K7-LEETHA CONTINUES!

FEATURING…A WARNING! A NEW ALLY! AND…

THE ORIGIN OF BLUDD!

Having fought off the K7-Leetha’s attempt to control him-if only temporarily-Jim finds himself trapped in “the white”-an endless nothing, where secrets hide and new truths await discovery.

From this seemingly empty haze, a new friend, with close ties to one of Al Simmons’s greatest allies, comes forth with a warning about Bludd’s true self, and an ancient tale of the origin of the world’s first vampire.