Preview: Suicide Squad #25

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! A villain from the early days of The New 52 has taken over Belle Reve, and he”s formed the Reverse Suicide Squad! But who-or what-is the Reverse Suicide Squad? Harley Quinn is about to learn the hard way that Power Girl is one of its members…

