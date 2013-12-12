Lost in time with the Teen Titans, Superboy comes to some startling revelations about his origins and future! Can he and the team rescue Kid Flash and find the way back to their own era?
Preview: Superboy #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
