Brainiac and Cyborg Superman fight for the fate of Kara Zor-El! And when the cosmic dust settles, wait till you see the secret behind the villains and their shocking connection to Supergirl!
Preview: Supergirl #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.16.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
