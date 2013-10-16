Preview: Supergirl #24

#Supergirl #DC Comics
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

Brainiac and Cyborg Superman fight for the fate of Kara Zor-El! And when the cosmic dust settles, wait till you see the secret behind the villains and their shocking connection to Supergirl!

TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSDiogenes Nevesmahmud asrarMarc Deeringmichael alan nelsonSupergirl

