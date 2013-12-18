Preview: Supergirl #26

and 12.18.13 5 years ago

Following the stunning conclusion of “Krypton Returns,” Supergirl arrives back on Earth with a new mission and a clearer understanding of her place in the universe. But a striking new foe prepares to welcome Supergirl home: LOBO! What could the mysterious new character want from Supergirl? Find out as the hot new creative team of writer Tony Bedard (GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS) and artist Yildiray Cinar (EARTH 2) launch Supergirl into the next stage of her life in the DC Universe!

TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
tony bedardyildiray cinar

