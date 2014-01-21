Part Two of Kara”s confrontation with the deadly new Lobo. After last issue”s shock ending, this issue we discover an even greater threat in Shay Veritas that will force Supergirl to make a deadly choice!
Preview: Supergirl #27
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.22.14 5 years ago
TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
