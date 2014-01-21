Preview: Supergirl #27

#Supergirl #DC Comics
and 01.22.14 5 years ago

Part Two of Kara”s confrontation with the deadly new Lobo. After last issue”s shock ending, this issue we discover an even greater threat in Shay Veritas that will force Supergirl to make a deadly choice!

TOPICS#Supergirl#DC Comics
TAGSCam SmithDan BrownDC COMICSgiuseppe camuncoliRay McCarthySupergirltony bedardyildiray cinar

