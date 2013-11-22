Superior Showdown! Superior Spider-Man versus Superior Carnage-but does the Wizard have one more trick in his mind-controlling hat? Has Carnage become unleashed for good? The most nefarious and wicked miniseries of the year comes to an epic conclusion!
Preview: Superior Carnage #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
