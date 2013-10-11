Preview: Superior Spider-Man #19

10.11.13

Necessary Evil CONCLUDES! • The moment that changes world of Spider-Man– and the Marvel Universe for years to come. • Which Spider-Man is responsible for such a thing? Spider-Man 2099 or the Superior Spider-Man? • Major developments for both Spider-Man”s cast… and for the future.

