Necessary Evil CONCLUDES! • The moment that changes world of Spider-Man– and the Marvel Universe for years to come. • Which Spider-Man is responsible for such a thing? Spider-Man 2099 or the Superior Spider-Man? • Major developments for both Spider-Man”s cast… and for the future.
Preview: Superior Spider-Man #19
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Spiderman
