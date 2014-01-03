“Goblin Nation” #1 (of 5)
• The so-called Superior Spider-Man has failed. Under his watch, the Green Goblin took control of New York”s underworld. This is all Otto Octavius” fault. Now it”s his responsibility to take the Goblin down.
• Win or lose, this shall be Otto”s greatest battle. Whatever you do, don”t miss the first chapter of the biggest event in the entire Superior Spider-Man Saga!
• The End starts here. Superior Spider-Man versus… THE GOBLIN NATION!
Preview: Superior Spider-Man #27.NOW
“Goblin Nation” #1 (of 5)
Join The Discussion: Log In With