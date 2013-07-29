What repercussions lurk beneath the surface from Brainiac”s first attack-and how does it all set the stage for the battle of Metropolis? Plus, how can the Man of Steel fight something he can”t physically stop!
Preview: Superman Annual #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 07.29.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
