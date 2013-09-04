Lex Luthors’ sinister plan to manipulate Superman’s genetic material to create a mindless soldier under his control results in the monster known as Bizarro: opposite of Superman in every way, with no compassion, no remorse and no mercy!
Preview: Superman: Bizarro #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
