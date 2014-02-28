Lois Lane is known for chasing down stories – but what happens when the story is her family? As her father gains more power in the government, Lois”s sister Lucy has become involved with a deadly drug scene! Meanwhile, Lois thought she was rid of the influence of Brainiac, but now she finds that the the computer tyrant of Colu is calling out to her again!
Preview: Superman: Lois Lane #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.28.14 4 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
