Zod unleashed! Can Superman and Wonder Woman stop this madman before he gains full power under the Earth’s yellow sun? Guest-starring the JLA, and featuring a shocking conclusion that could mean the end of Superman and Wonder Woman together!
Preview: Superman/Wonder Woman #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
