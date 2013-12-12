Preview: Superman/Wonder Woman #3

#Wonder Woman #Superman #DC Comics
and 12.12.13 5 years ago

Zod unleashed! Can Superman and Wonder Woman stop this madman before he gains full power under the Earth’s yellow sun? Guest-starring the JLA, and featuring a shocking conclusion that could mean the end of Superman and Wonder Woman together!

