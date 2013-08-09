Preview: Swamp Thing #23

#DC Comics
and 08.09.13 5 years ago

The key to ending “Trinity War” may be the soul of a murdered Justice League member, so the Phantom Stranger must lead a covert team-including Batman, Deadman and Katana-into the afterlife to try to retrieve it! But the Stranger made a promise never to return to the afterlife- and when he breaks that promise, he”ll find that the Hosts of Heaven are all too eager to dish out his punishment!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAlvaro Lopezcharles souleDavid LaphamDC COMICSGUILLEM MARCHJOHN CONSTANTINEKanoSwamp Thing

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP