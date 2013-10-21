Lives hang in the balance as Talon rushes back to Gotham City to stop the Court of Owls from taking apart his life once and for all! But will Batman stand as his ally-or stand in his way?
Preview: Talon #12
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.21.13 5 years ago
