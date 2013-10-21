Preview: Talon #12

#DC Comics #Batman
and 10.21.13 5 years ago

Lives hang in the balance as Talon rushes back to Gotham City to stop the Court of Owls from taking apart his life once and for all! But will Batman stand as his ally-or stand in his way?

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBrett SmithDC COMICSemanuel simeonijames tynion IVKen Hunttalon

