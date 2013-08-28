Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #25

“CITY FALL” part 4: City Fall continues as Shredder reveals his new second-in-command: Leonardo! While the underworld readies their armies, the Turtles must come together if they have any hope of saving their brother. Don”t miss this landmark 25th issue that sees the launch of a full-scale war on New York City! The Savate, Foot Clan, and Slash are all back – along with a couple of shocking special guests!