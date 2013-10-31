Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #27

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
10.31.13

“City Fall: Part Six” In this breathtaking penultimate issue to City Fall, Shredder asserts his dominance over the criminal underworld of NYC through a show of force. But what happens when the Turtles crash the party? With allegiances shifting no one is safe from all-out war!

