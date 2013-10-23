The latest collection of the red-hot ongoing series kicks off with Kevin Eastman”s solo issue #21, a prelude to the first three parts of “City Fall.” A normal night on the town for Raphael and Casey turns deadly when the Foot Clan appears in full force. The resulting chaos is only the first step in Shredder”s master plan!
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TPB, vol. #6
