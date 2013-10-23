Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TPB, vol. #6

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
and 10.23.13 5 years ago

The latest collection of the red-hot ongoing series kicks off with Kevin Eastman”s solo issue #21, a prelude to the first three parts of “City Fall.” A normal night on the town for Raphael and Casey turns deadly when the Foot Clan appears in full force. The resulting chaos is only the first step in Shredder”s master plan!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSIDWKEVIN EASTMANMateus SantoloucoTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtlestom waltz

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP