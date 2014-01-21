Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Utrom Empire #1

and 01.21.14 5 years ago

Intrigue and betrayal abound on Burnow Island! This mini-series takes us to the Technodrome where Krang”s plans to destroy the Earth are ramping up. Little does he know that Baxter Stockman plans to harness its power for himself! As the two villains scheme, one imprisoned robot holds the key to success-Fugitoid! Will he be able to reach out to the Turtles in time? All this plus the long awaited story of the alien Utrom race!

TAGSAndy KuhnIDWPaul AllorTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultrom Empire

