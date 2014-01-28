In 1984, Kyle Reese protected Sarah Connor from a cyborg that would stop at nothing to terminate her. In 1985, Skynet targets a scientist whose discoveries threaten its future, but this time there is no resistance fighter sent back to face it! With only enemies around her, what chance does Elise Fong stand against the perfect killing machine?
Preview: Terminator: Enemy of My Enemy #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.28.14 5 years ago
