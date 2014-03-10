Juarez, Mexico. A young boxer, Salvador, refuses to take a fall, but has no problem taking a vicious drug gang”s pay-off. When they take their lethal revenge on the Salvador and his family, he returns as THE CROW, in search of vengeance…and forgiveness.
Preview: The Crow: Pestilence #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 03.10.14 4 years ago
