In this special standalone story, The Flash loses someone important to him. To catch the villain responsible, The Flash must figure out how to use his powers in the one place where they do him little good: the sky!
Preview: The Flash #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.24.13 5 years ago
