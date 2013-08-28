The richest teens in the world are in over their heads. Obviously, it”s time to go public with their existence! That is, if everyone survives the fight against Riot and the mysterious villain who”s been pursuing them all along!
Preview: The Green Team: Teen Trillionaires #4
