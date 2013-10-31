Preview: The Sandman: Overture #1

and 10.31.13 5 years ago

Twenty-five years since THE SANDMAN changed the landscape of modern comics, Neil Gaiman”s legendary series is back! THE SANDMAN: OVERTURE heralds New York Times best-selling writer Neil Gaiman”s return to the art form that made him famous, ably abetted by artistic luminary JH Williams III (BATWOMAN, PROMETHEA), whose lush, widescreen images provide an epic scope to The Sandman”s origin story. From the birth of a galaxy to the moment that Morpheus is captured, THE SANDMAN: OVERTURE will feature cameo appearances by fan-favorite characters such as The Corinthian, Merv Pumpkinhead and, of course, the Dream King”s siblings: Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, Destruction and Destiny. “People have often asked me what happened to Morpheus to make it possible for him to be captured in THE SANDMAN #1,” Gaiman said. “And now they get to find out. And finding out, they get to learn secrets of the Endless that I”ve kept to myself for 25 years. Family secrets. And I should warn you: one of the Endless dies on page five.” The first issue of this 6-issue, bimonthly miniseries features a stunning double-page interior foldout. This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

Around The Web

TAGSDave McKeanJH WILLIAMS IIIneil gaimanSANDMANTHE SANDMAN: OVERTUREVertigo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP