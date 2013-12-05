When Nora tries to shepherd Eph”s son to safety outside the city, her subterranean escape from Manhattan is intercepted by the boy”s mother-a freshly turned vampire! Meanwhile, Eph comes face to face with the man that helped engineer the vampiric coup!
Preview: The Strain: The Fall #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.05.13 5 years ago
