Preview: The Strain: The Fall #6

and 12.05.13 5 years ago

When Nora tries to shepherd Eph”s son to safety outside the city, her subterranean escape from Manhattan is intercepted by the boy”s mother-a freshly turned vampire! Meanwhile, Eph comes face to face with the man that helped engineer the vampiric coup!

TAGSDark Horse ComicsDavid LaphamEM GistMike HuddlestonThe Strain The Fall

