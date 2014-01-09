Preview: The Vampire Diaries #1

#DC Comics
and 01.09.14 5 years ago

Elena, Stefan and Damon make their comics debut in a new series based on the hit CW television show! This anthology series will bring some of comics” greatest talents to Mystic Falls and set them loose to bring the characters to life. Or death. They are vampires, you know. DIGITAL FIRST!

