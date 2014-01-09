Elena, Stefan and Damon make their comics debut in a new series based on the hit CW television show! This anthology series will bring some of comics” greatest talents to Mystic Falls and set them loose to bring the characters to life. Or death. They are vampires, you know. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: The Vampire Diaries #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With