• The penultimate chapter of THE ACCURSED! • Death comes to in the mountains of Jotunheim… •..and there is a traitor among Thor”s newly formed League of Realms! • As Thor prepares to execute one of his own comrades, Malekith stages his final bloody raid… on Earth.
Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #16
