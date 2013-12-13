Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #17

and 12.13.13 5 years ago

THE GRAND FINALE OF THE ACCURSED! Thor”s desperate tour of the Nine Realms brings him to Midgard, to Earth, where he makes his final stand against Malekith and the dark forces of the Wild Hunt. But what has become of Thor”s newest compatriots, the League of Realms? Who stands revealed as the traitor in their midst? And what bloody victory has Malekith already won?

Around The Web

TAGSEmanuela LupacchinoEsad RibicJason AaronMarvel ComicsRon Garneythor god of thunder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP