MEGATRON UNCHAINED! In the early days of the war, MEGATRON-exiled on JUNKION-battles to reclaim the throne of CYBERTRON. But the TERRORCONS have other ideas… Meanwhile, GRIMLOCK and the DINOBOTS threaten OPTIMUS PRIME”s fledgling republic!
Preview: Transformers: Monstrosity #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.08.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Transformers
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With