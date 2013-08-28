PRIMEVAL PREDATORS! The DINOBOTS have stumbled upon some of SHOCKWAVE”S old experiments… now they are running rampant across the Cybertronian underground. It”s up to GRIMLOCK and SWOOP to subdue the enemy! But with pressure mounting and his foes wreaking havoc, can GRIMLOCK keep his own rage in check?
Preview: Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
