CYBERTRON UNDER SIEGE! As BLUDGEON”s Blitz Engines wreak havoc, the AUTOBOTS struggle to muster a response to a threat that feels all too close to home! But their “greatest warrior,” ULTRA MAGNUS, has problems of his own… in the shape of a fighting mad GALVATRON. It”s the clash of titans you”ve (almost) never seen before!
Preview: Transformers: Regeneration One #94
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Transformers
