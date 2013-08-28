Preview: Transformers: Regeneration One #94

#Transformers
and 08.28.13 5 years ago

CYBERTRON UNDER SIEGE! As BLUDGEON”s Blitz Engines wreak havoc, the AUTOBOTS struggle to muster a response to a threat that feels all too close to home! But their “greatest warrior,” ULTRA MAGNUS, has problems of his own… in the shape of a fighting mad GALVATRON. It”s the clash of titans you”ve (almost) never seen before!

TOPICS#Transformers
TAGSAndrew WildmanGuido GuidiIDWSimon FurmanStephen BaskervilletransformersTransformers Regeneration One

