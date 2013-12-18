A FOREVER EVIL TIE-IN! Pandora seeks answers from the one man who seems to have them…Earth-3’s The Outsider! But first she must make it past a rabid Vandal Savage, who wants revenge for what Pandora has done to him! All this, and an unexpected visit from the Hellblazer himself, John Constantine!
Preview: Trinity of Sin: Pandora #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
