Preview: Turok: Dinosaur Hunter #1

and 02.02.14 4 years ago

THE GOLD KEY UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! Classic Characters by some of Comics Hottest Creators! – Turok, Magnus, Dr. Spektor and Solar! Dynamite is proud to present an all-new, ongoing adventure series from superstar GREG PAK (Batman/Superman) and incredible artist MIRKO COLAK (Conan)! Shunned from his tribe, a young Native American named Turok fights to survive, making a lonely life for himself in the unforgiving forest. But his hard-won cunning and survival skills face the ultimate test when man-eating THUNDER LIZARDS attack his people! Why are dinosaurs here? How have they survived? And will Turok use his abilities to save a society that’s taken everything away from him?

TAGSbart searsdynamite entertainmentgreg pakMiro ColakturokTurok Dinosaur Hunter

