Preview: Uncanny X-Force #10

• The skies of Madripoor run red as Uncanny X-Force face off against Fantomex…Fantomex…and Fantomex!

• We know what Psylocke did last summer, and it”s a doozy! Find out in this edition of Uncanny X-Force True Hollywood Story.

• Storm has no tolerance for your drama. She is a mutant, a goddess, and a headmistress. She”s got enough going on. Stop with the five-paragraph texts. Do not email her. No voicemail.

• What happens in Paris, stays in Paris…unless Puck finds out, in which case it”s probably all over Twitter!