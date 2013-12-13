• THE GREAT CORRUPTION reaches its conclusion! • One of the X-Men”s greatest foes is rampaging through Los Angeles in the guise of the Revenant Queen. What sacrifice will one member of Uncanny X-Force make to stop her and her army?
Preview: Uncanny X-Force #15
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With