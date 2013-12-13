Preview: Uncanny X-Force #15

12.13.13

• THE GREAT CORRUPTION reaches its conclusion! • One of the X-Men”s greatest foes is rampaging through Los Angeles in the guise of the Revenant Queen. What sacrifice will one member of Uncanny X-Force make to stop her and her army?

TAGSdalibor talajicMarvel Comicsphil brionesramon perezsam humphriesUncanny XForceXForce

