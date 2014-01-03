Preview: Uncanny X-Force #17 (Vol 2)

• Classic X-Force villain STRYFE has returned! And he”s eager to exact his revenge on the man who left him broken and adrift in the timestream: CABLE.

• As Stryfe”s plan comes to bear, Hope is brought face-to-face with Bishop, the man who crusaded across centuries in a mission to exterminate her. But this time around, she”s ready to retaliate…and they”ll hold nothing back as they race to destroy one another.

• Don”t miss this no-holds-barred, knockdown, drag-out X-FORCE event! Because when the dust settles, only ONE X-Force team will be left standing…