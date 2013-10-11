X-MEN: BATTLE OF THE ATOM, PART 8! • Wolverine, who just lost his healing factor, takes a mortal hit! • And a surprise ending that changes everything in the X-Men Event of 2013!
Preview: Uncanny X-Men #13
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13
