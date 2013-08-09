Preview: Wolverine and the X-Men #34

#Wolverine
and 08.09.13 5 years ago

THE HELLFIRE SAGA CONCLUDES!

• Wolverine and the X-Men face Mystique, Sabretooth and the Hellfire Club!

• What fate awaits the Jean Grey School students who joined the New Hellions?

• The WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN landscape is redefined!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSJason AaronMarvel ComicsNick BradshawWOLVERINEWolverine and the XMenxmen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP