Preview: Wolverine and the X-Men #34

THE HELLFIRE SAGA CONCLUDES!
• Wolverine and the X-Men face Mystique, Sabretooth and the Hellfire Club!
• What fate awaits the Jean Grey School students who joined the New Hellions?
• The WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN landscape is redefined!
