Preview: Wolverine and the X-Men #38

#Wolverine
and 11.22.13 5 years ago

X-MEN BATTLE OF THE ATOM may be over, but its effects are many! Wolverine takes on a new enemy- SHIELD?!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSJason AaronLaura MartinMarvel ComicsNick BradshawPepe LarrazWOLVERINEWolverine and the XMenxmen

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP