Marvel is pleased to present your first look at Wolverine & The X-Men #39, from blockbuster writer Jason Aaron and red-hot artist Pepe Larraz! The effects of the critically acclaimed Battle of the Atom continues to send shockwaves through the mutant community. The X-Men have discovered that S.H.I.E.L.D. has secretly been amassing its own army of mutant-hunting Sentinels! Now, Wolverine must enlist the aid of an unlikely ally in his quest to shut them down once and for all – the man called Cyclops! It”s Wolverine and Cyclops vs. an army of Sentinels! And when the dust settles, who will be left standing? It all comes to a head this December in Wolverine & The X-Men #39!
Preview: Wolverine and the X-Men #39
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.15.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Wolverine
